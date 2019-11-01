Alberta chemist buzzing after winning big as barista

Ply Pasarj is putting his degree in biochemistry to use, brewing the perfect cup of coffee with the precision of a lab tech.

"I end up using water that is 112 parts per million of minerals and 84 C," Pasarj said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I also cut my own filter paper using a combination of paper filters that we have in the shop.

For this award winning barista, concocting the perfect blend is an experiment in perfection.

"For me it's about the ritual as well as the control," he said.

"You get to connect with the coffee itself, from the whole beans when you grind to the first time the water touches the coffee and it degasses and blooms, it looks like a flower blooming."

'The icing on the top'

And Pasarj's scientific approach to beans is getting results. He has proven himself to be one of the most competitive baristas in the country.

Pasarj, a partner at Rogue Wave Coffee in north Edmonton's Prince Rupert neighbourhood, won the 2019 Canadian AeroPress Championship in Toronto this September. He also won the Canadian National Brewers Cup held in Edmonton in March.

Having defeated thousands of contenders in his home country, Pasarj will go on to represent Canada and compete internationally at both the World AeroPress Championship in London later this month and the World Brewers Cup in Melbourne in May.

"It was very surreal," he said of his recent wins. "I did not expect to do this well.

"For me, my goal was to connect with the people who are in the industry because I'm fairly new to the industry.

"Winning was the icing on the top that I didn't expect."

The daily grind

When he's not brewing, Pasarj, a PHD candidate in the University of Alberta's department of biochemisty, is studying marine bioactive compounds. He is working to develop the compounds -- that are extracted from marine organisms like sponges, soft corals, and molluscs — into an immunosuppressant drug for patients undergoing organ transplant.

During his undergraduate at the U of A he also researched marine natural products. That research involved the study of protein inhibitors of phosphatases and the marine toxin microcystin. Both can cause liver cancer in humans and animals. Pasarj was examining ways microcystin could be used to deliver drugs to the liver.

Born in Thailand and raised in Vancouver, Pasarj, 32, always excelled in chemistry but coffee is a relatively new endeavour.

He started out as a regular at Rogue Wave but was so passionate about the product, he was asked to join the management team.

And it all started with the perfect cup.

"I had an amazing cup of coffee two or three years ago that kind of opened up the world of coffee," Pasarj said.

"I never thought a cup of coffee could taste like that. I found myself looking for something more."