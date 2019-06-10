Edmonton chefs practise by night to win spot in global competition

They torched, glazed, and spiced to perfection, presenting a four-course meal above the rest.

And now, a pair of Edmonton Convention Centre chefs will represent the Americas in the final round of a prestigious world culinary competition.

Two Edmonton chefs are representing the Americas in the final of a prestigious world culinary competition. By day, they work at the Edmonton Convention Centre. By night, it's practice, practice, practice. 7:07

Chef de partie Francis Derrick Flores and his commis chef David Dubuc-Poirier won gold at the Worldchefs Regional Semi-Finals of the Global Chefs Challenge in Toronto.

"I'm just super excited," said Flores in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Thursday. "No one from Edmonton has ever competed at this world stage before.

"For us to be the first ones is just mind-blowing and it's a big, big achievement not just for us but also for the Edmonton Convention Centre."

Prestigious competition

The biennial Global Chefs Challenge is considered one of the most prestigious cooking competitions in the world, second only to the Bocuse d'Or, which is the culinary equivalent of the Olympic Games.

Commis chef David Dubuc-Poirier assisted colleague chef Francis Derrick Flores to make it to the Global Chefs Challenge final. (Wesley Sohier)

By day, Flores and Dubuc-Poirier work at the downtown venue at 97th Street and Jasper Avenue, formerly known as the Shaw Conference Centre. By night, it's practise, practise, practise.

For two months leading up to the semifinals last month, the pair would practise with ingredients pre-selected for the competition, which were salmon, duck breast, beef strip loin for the main, and orange pekoe tea and dark chocolate for dessert.

Each day they would stay after their shifts at the convention centre until 4 a.m., sleep for a few hours, then return to work.

"So a lot of practice, a lot of dedication," Flores said.

Flores, 28, and Dubuc-Poirier, 24, will go on to represent the Americas at the Global Chefs Challenge Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2020 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The winning menu included torched mi-cuit salmon, spice glazed duck breast, tourtière spiced farce wrapped striploin and a dark chocolate ganache pistachio ice cream. (Francis Derrick Flores )

"For Russia, which is the Worlds, it's a different level," Flores said.

The competition will be much stiffer, so the pair will be forced to practice four or five months before heading out, he said.

"We're competing against the top of the top chefs in the world, like Team Sweden, Norway," he said.

"Team Sweden has been winning all the competitions lately and I've been following them.

"They're my idols basically and we get to compete against them so I feel like we already won. Going to Russia alone is a pretty amazing thing."