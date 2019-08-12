Skip to Main Content
Chapters bookstore to close after 2 decades on Whyte Avenue
Edmonton

Chapters bookstore to close after 2 decades on Whyte Avenue

The bookstore chain will not be renewing its lease and that location will be closing in a few months, after "over 20 wonderful years," Kate Gregory, a Chapters spokesperson, said Monday.   

'Though this was a difficult decision, we are dedicated to the community'

Thandiwe Konguavi · CBC News ·
The Chapters bookstore at the corner of Whyte Avenue and 105th Street is shutting down. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

After two decades at the corner of Whyte Avenue and 105th Street, Chapters Strathcona is shutting down.  

The bookstore chain will not be renewing its lease and that location will be closing in a few months, after "over 20 wonderful years," said Kate Gregory, a Chapters spokesperson, on Monday.   

"Though this was a difficult decision, we are dedicated to the community," Gregory added. The retail chain will continue to operate 15 Indigo, Chapters, Coles and Indigospirit locations in Edmonton, as well as online

Competitive landscape

The growth of online retailers — notably Amazon — which is set to open its second warehouse in Alberta next year in Nisku, has created concern for some bricks-and-mortar retailers, said Chad Griffiths, a partner at NAI Commercial Real Estate, a brokerage that follows commercial real estate trends in Edmonton.

The competitive landscape, coupled with "upward momentum" on rental rates in the area, poses serious pressures, he said. 

"So they've got downward pressure on customer demand and they've got upward pressure on rental rates," Griffiths said. 

Griffiths has been a shopper at the Whyte Avenue Chapters for the past ten years, and said it was usually busy. 

"It's a pretty iconic location," Griffiths said. "There's always people in there and there's always people in line."

In response to reports that Winners will be opening in that building after renovations in the new year, a spokesperson for the department store chain said it does not announce such details until closer to an intended opening date. 

"When opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so competitively," spokesperson Jordan White said. 

About the Author

Thandiwe Konguavi

Journalist

Thandiwe Konguavi is an award-winning journalist, born in Zimbabwe. She is an associate producer and reporter at CBC Edmonton. Reach her at thandiwe.konguavi@cbc.ca or on Twitter @TandiwayK (https://twitter.com/TandiwayK).

