Gobble Gobble: Your daily guide to CBC's Turkey Drive

CBC Edmonton's annual Turkey Drive is here and we're inviting you to give back and have a gobble of a good time.

For the 24th year in row, we're fundraising for the Edmonton Food Bank and bringing festive cheer to events across the city.

With 19 events in 8 days, we will be popping up all over Edmonton this year. Here's where and when you can find us:

Thursday, Dec. 12

5:30 - 8:30 a.m. – Join Edmonton AM for some fresh morning joe and live radio.

CBC Edmonton's Tara McCarthy and Min Dhariwal are live on location at The Colombian Coffee Bar & Roastery, 10340 134th St., an independent coffee shop in the Glenora neighbourhood.

Try some delicious fair trade Colombian coffee and learn about the farm it came from!

Meet Tara and Min and drop off your donation to support the Edmonton Food Bank.

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. – Get in the holiday spirit with some choral classics.

Take a break from the office and enjoy a performance by the Holyrood School choir at CBC Edmonton's Centre Stage inside City Centre Mall.

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. – Up-size your Christmas spirit.

The Grinch Walk takes place on the opening night of one of Edmonton's favourite festive places, Candy Cane Lane!

Join News at 6 host Nancy Carlson and Radio Active host Rod Kurtz for a stroll through the holiday lights. Then cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate to watch the classic 1966 cartoon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Cafe Blackbird.

The walk begins at St. Andrew's United Church at 9915 148th St. at 5:30 p.m. We'll end up at Cafe Blackbird at 9640 142nd St.

The campaign has just begun so there is still plenty of time to give. We're hoping to raise a grand total of $500,000 this holiday season but we need your help.

Donate in person by joining us at any of the festive events between Dec. 12 and 19, or by dropping off a donation at CBC Edmonton.

You can also donate anytime online.

