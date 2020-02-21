Tuned in with Clareview: Our radio shows hit the road

It's time to take this show on the road.

Edmonton AM and Radio Active will be on the move next week, plugging in their microphones and making some noise in the city's northeast.

CBC Edmonton is opening a temporary newsroom at the Clareview Community Recreation Centre at 3804 139th Ave. The pop-up bureau will operate from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29.

As our reporters and producers carve out a space inside this vital community hub, our radio show crews will be at the centre of the action.

From 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Edmonton AM will be in the neighborhood for a special edition of Mark About Town.

Tune in as Mark Connolly, Tara McCarthy and the rest of the morning show team broadcast live from the recreation centre, speaking with the people who call this growing neighbourhood home.

And if early mornings aren't your thing, join Radio Active hosts Adrienne Pan and Rod Kurtz for an afternoon broadcast showcasing what this community is all about.

Our radio road trip is happening Thursday, Feb 27.

​​​​​​5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. — Join Edmonton AM's Mark Connolly and Tara McCarthy for a live broadcast.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Radio Active will be live on location, with Adrienne Pan and Rod Kurtz.



See you there! And stay tuned in the coming days for more details on our Clareview pop-up.