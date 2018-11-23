Breakfast of Champions: Edmonton AM kicks off Grey Cup celebrations

Mark Connolly and the Edmonton AM crew kicked off Grey Cup celebrations at the Spirit of Edmonton breakfast Friday— giving fans a rowdy wake-up call with music, food and revelry.

Fans, CFL brass and football legends joined the morning crew as CBC broadcast live from the Shaw Conference Centre.

In honour of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> coming to our city, here's a flashback to 1992 when <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkConnollyCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkConnollyCBC</a> went to the <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonEsks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonEsks</a> training camp to try out for the team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/ucDcoaBmue">pic.twitter.com/ucDcoaBmue</a> —@EdmAMCBC

Good morning! Who's headed to the Spirit of Edmonton <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> breakfast this morning? <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmAMCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmAMCBC</a> is live on your radio right now from the <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonSCC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonSCC</a>. It's a morning of sports and coffee. Tune in! 🏈 <a href="https://t.co/4f9ZwHOidE">pic.twitter.com/4f9ZwHOidE</a> —@MyCBCYEG

Lots of coffee and a few helpings of sluice juice, the potent brew with a top secret recipe, put revellers in the spirit.

CBC will be back on location Friday afternoon when host Adrienne Pan and the Radio Active crew broadcast from the Westin Hotel.

The event is open to the public so stop by and join in.