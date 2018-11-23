Skip to Main Content
Breakfast of Champions: Edmonton AM kicks off Grey Cup celebrations
New

Mark Connolly and the Edmonton AM crew kicked off Grey Cup celebrations at the Spirit of Edmonton breakfast Friday— giving fans a rowdy wake-up call with music, food and revelry.

Fans, CFL brass and football legends join the morning crew live at the Shaw Conference Centre

This throwback shot of CBC host Mark Connolly at Edmonton Eskimos training camp perfectly captured the mood of the morning. (CBC)

Fans, CFL brass and football legends joined the morning crew as CBC broadcast live from the Shaw Conference Centre.

Lots of coffee and a few helpings of sluice juice, the potent brew with a top secret recipe, put revellers in the spirit.

CBC will be back on location Friday afternoon when host Adrienne Pan and the Radio Active crew broadcast from the Westin Hotel. 

The event is open to the public so stop by and join in.

