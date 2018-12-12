Up-size your Christmas spirit at CBC Edmonton's Grinch Walk

It's called the Grinch Walk but there should be no reason to grimace at a new CBC Edmonton event featuring some tried and true Christmas classics.

This is your official invitation to the first annual Grinch Walk on Thursday — the first day of CBC Edmonton's annual Turkey Drive campaign.

The event promises to help your heart suddenly grow three sizes.

Join CBC hosts Mark Connolly and Rod Kurtz on a stroll down Candy Cane Lane, a west-end Christmas lights display spanning more than 10 blocks of the Crestwood and Parkview neighbourhoods.

And after the walk in Edmonton's real life version of Dr. Seuss' Whoville, warm up inside with hot cocoa at Cafe Blackbird and enjoy a screening of the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The Candy Cane Lane walk will start in front of St. Andrew's United Church at 9915 148 St. at 5:15 p.m. The film screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Join us early and get your hands on a festive red CBC tuque. We'll be handing out 100 of them.

The Turkey Drive campaign is celebrating its 23rd year. This year, we're hoping to raise $500,000 for the Edmonton Food Bank.

Donate online or in person at CBC Edmonton, 10062 102 Ave.

CBC Edmonton donation hours:

Weekdays: 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Weekends: Noon - 4 p.m.

For a full list of Turkey Drive events, follow the link.