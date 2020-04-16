Edmonton Catholic Schools issues temporary layoff notices to 700 staff

The Edmonton Catholic School Division is temporarily laying off 708 staff as of April 30, the division said Thursday.

"This is in response to the funding changes made by Alberta Education following the cancellation of classes due to COVID-19," the division said in a media statement.

The reduction amounts to $5.7 million, the division said.

Like other divisions across the province, Edmonton Catholic Schools was directed by the provincial government in late March to lay off educational assistants, replacement staff and other staff deemed non-essential while students are out of classes.

Some staff at Edmonton Public Schools are likely to hear this week whether they are out of work. The government has told Edmonton Public to cut $14 million in spending for May and June as students learn from home.

At Edmonton Catholic, the 708 layoffs announced Thursday includes 90 employees funded through a federal Jordan's Principle grant that provides additional support to Indigenous students. The grant concludes at the end of April, the division said.

In an interview with CBC News, Catholic board chair Laura Thibert said Thursday's announcement was "extremely difficult" for the school division.

"The board is going to be expecting full funding when classes do resume," Thibert said. "This is very difficult and we do realize that our support staff are extremely valuable to the division."

When schools reopen, "they will be back," she said, referring to the staffers who are being laid off.

Of the 708 staff being laid off, 691 are members of Unifor. Those include 479 educational assistants who have been deemed non-essential.

Thibert said some other education assistants, who have been working one-on-one with students since classes were cancelled, are being retained.

Other positions include therapeutic assistants — behavioural therapy, speech language and occupational therapy — as well as media resources support staff, administrative support, licensed practical nurses and instructors in second language programming, Career and Technology Services and fine arts.

Seventeen other employees from the "out of scope" employee group and AUPE are also affected. Those positions include behavioural specialists, psychologists, fitness instructors and youth co-ordinators.

"Many of these employees are the first person students see each day and they are an important part of a student's life," acting superintendent Robert Martin said in the statement.