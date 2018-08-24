Bus fees, cutbacks and a dip into savings: Catholic trustees balance $12.5M shortfall

No Edmonton Catholic school teachers or staff will be laid off this year under an updated budget plan approved by board trustees Tuesday to deal with a $12.5-million shortfall resulting from cuts made by the Alberta government.

"We wanted to make sure that the kids in the class had minimal disruption," board chair Laura Thibert said following the meeting. "At this time, layoffs was not where we wanted to go."

Instead, she said, the board covered the gap using its reserves and eliminating some discretionary expenses.

As well, parents will feel a pinch with the reinstatement of school busing fees. These fees, which take effect at the beginning of February and impact about 7,000 students who live further than 2.4 kilometres from their designated schools, follow the lead set by other school divisions including Edmonton Public School Board.

Under its cost recovery program, the cost of passes for students from Kindergarten to Grade 6 will be $33.50 per month. The cost for older students will be $56.50 per month.

The Catholic board offers a slight reduction for families purchasing bus passes for three or more students attending schools in the system.

"This is a cost-recovery measure and this change is necessary to help manage the transportation deficit," Thibert said in a news release, adding that asking parents to pay more is "always a difficult decision."

The board did not implement any immediate changes to student fees but said those would be looked at for the school year beginning in September 2020.

Other measures approved by the Catholic board to deal with the shortfall: