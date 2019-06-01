Edmonton Catan players to face off in Saturday tournament

For avid players of the popular board game Settlers of Catan, the stakes are always high.

But this weekend, they'll be higher still.

On Saturday, 16 players will battle it out at the Jasper Place Curling Club in Edmonton for a chance at local supremacy, and a trip to the national championship in Toronto this summer.

"I've been practising quite a bit recently, like two to three games every night," Mark Toma said in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Friday.

A Settlers of Catan board game set up and ready to play. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

It takes 45 to 90 minutes to play a typical game.

Players roll dice and trade lumber, bricks, sheep, wheat and ore to develop settlements and cities in the world of Catan, until their assets total 10 points.

'Lots of communication'

"It's always a good time," said Toma, who started playing the game as a study break with friends at the University of Alberta. "There's lots of communication between the players, because you need to trade. And I like the strategy involved in just making the right move."

John Lieu, a former western Canadian Catan champion, has learned that too many first-place finishes can lead to a drop in invitations to play.

"It's hard to find house games to do," said Lieu, who played the game "religiously" with friends when he was first introduced to it.

"I don't think anyone would really judge me for being competitive but I'm usually on the winning side of things," he said.

Inspired by the love of Catan, two of his friends opened Edmonton's Hexagon Board Game Cafe; the name and logo refer to the hexagon-shaped tiles of the board game.

"There was a group of four of us who were huge Catan nerds, and Catan was kind of like our gateway game into the whole board game industry," said Lieu.

After reaching the semifinals at the Catan national qualifier in Edmonton last year, Toma hopes his daily practice games will take him farther this year.

Lieu is not sure if he will enter Saturday's tournament, which starts at 2 p.m. as part of the Edmonton Game Spiel, a new three-day gaming convention taking place at the curling club.

"I haven't played in a while, so I might be rusty," said Lieu. "But what I'm hoping is (Catan) is one those little things like riding a bike."