Edmonton's Cariwest festival lives it up on roomy legislature grounds
Some festivals held at Capital Plaza this year because of construction at Churchill Square
Edmonton festivals are taking advantage of the relocated site at the Alberta legislature grounds this year, prompting many to compare the new space to Churchill Square.
And the reviews are coming out in favour of the Capital Plaza at 108th Street and 99th Avenue.
Several festivals had to set up in another location this year because of construction around the square in front of city hall.
Cariwest is the second festival this summer to set up north of the Alberta legislature.
Taste of Edmonton was also at the Capital Plaza less than a month ago.
So far, festival goers and organizers don't mind the change.
Nadia Goodhart, the festival's social media coordinator, said she likes the open space.
"The layout this year is really nice because it feels like it's bigger," Goodhart said. "It's not going to feel so crowded as it would in Churchill Square."
"We think it's going to be a bigger event this year."
The City of Edmonton was helpful in arranging the alternative location, she added.
Goodhart admitted the logistics were more challenging this year, that it took more effort to set up food vendors and plumbing.
"Because we were working from scratch."
The bigger space allows for more dry-good vendors, extended beer gardens, VIP tents, and bleachers for people to sit to watch the entertainment, she said.
"We didn't have the space to do that in Churchill Square."
Marcia Bucknor has been going to the festival for several years and agrees, the legislature grounds are more roomy.
"I think it's better than the Churchill square location. I think there's more space," Bucknor told CBC News. "I've spoken to a few people already who agreed with me that it's much nicer here."
The Western Carnival Development Association started the three-day celebration of Caribbean music, food and carnival culture 30 years ago.
Goodhart said the Cariwest board will work with the city to determine where the festival will be held next year.