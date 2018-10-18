LRT, Yellowhead Trail featured in Edmonton's 2019-22 capital budget

Edmonton city council is getting its first look at the money allotted for capital projects over the next four years.

The proposed $4.3-billion capital budget released Thursday shows the city plans to spend almost half — about 45 per cent — of it on neighbourhood renewal.

The remainder is dedicated to new infrastructure.

Some of the big projects being funded between 2019 and 2022 include the conversion of Yellowhead Trail into a freeway, the Valley Line Southeast LRT, the development fo the Blatchford neighbourhood and upgradiing Fort Edmonton Park.

The budget report describes the Yellowhead Trail as a project of "national significance" as it's part of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The city budgeted $281 million toward the estimated $1 billion project.

This capital budget also dedicates $814 million to the Valley Line Southeast on top of a previously-funded $1.8 billion.

The Valley Line West and Metro Line extensions are also getting a design budget of $56 million.

The city's capital budget allots $115 million toward developing the former city centre airport into what will be the Blatchford neighbourhood.

The budget sets aside no money for several anticipated projects such as the Lewis Farms Recreation Centre and Library, upgrades to the LRT Stadium Station and the Terwillegar Drive Expressway.

Chief financial officer Todd Burge said these projects could be funded with debt, but that will be up to city council.

The budget documents, prepared by financial and corporate services, take direct aim at the province's withdrawal from a grant program called Municipal Sustainability Initiative, which cities and towns use for long-term planning of capital projects.

The province is reducing MSI grants by $61 million per year over the next three years and ending the program altogether at the end of 2021.

The province intends to replace the MSI with a grant program based on revenue-sharing with municipalities.

Mayor Don Iveson has been asking the province for more details since the announcement was made in March.

"The City of Edmonton operates in an environment of ever-present financial uncertainty around the security and stability of provincial and federal capital grants," said Mayor Don Iveson.

The budget will be presented to city council on Tuesday.