Power outage hits Edmonton seniors' residence as temperature soars

More than 20 residents at a retirement residence in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of Laurier Heights opted to relocate Tuesday evening after going without power and air conditioning the whole day in sweltering temperatures.

On a day the temperature soared to 36 C, an electrical short-circuit cut power at the Canterbury Foundation, home to 217 seniors, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After being assessed by experts, staff hoped to see power quickly restored but by late afternoon they were instead working on a relocation plan as staff closely monitored residents.

"Our nursing team is constantly monitoring, making sure people are hydrated and getting the care that they require," Wendy King, executive director, told CBC News.

"We have communications going out regularly to our families. And, of course, they are calling in as well. And so we are doing the best we can with what's available to us on this very hot, sweltering day."

While some of the rooms in the Canterbury's three buildings remained relatively cool, others shot up into the higher 20s and in one case more than 30 C.

Executive director Wendy King says temperatures in two of the three buildings were expected to be back to normal by Wednesday morning. (Samuel Martin/CBC)

"Our suite, we're in the new quarters over here, very very comfortable," said resident Bruce Hogle who has lived at Caterbury with his wife for more than three years.

"Don't need the air conditioning on and it's just ideal."

He praised King and described the communication throughout the day as excellent.

Some residents were moved from the second to first floor while dozens of cots were set up in the newest building — one of two where temporary generators were set up Tuesday night.

Those two buildings were expected to return to normal temperatures by morning as experts determined the cause of the shortage and whether a generator in that building was possible.

Resident Bruce Hogle praised staff for their excellent communication. (Samuel Martin/CBC)

Most residents who left went to stay with family but four opted to move to a newly built residence on the grounds. The Matrix Hotel also offered residents a place to stay as well as transportation to their downtown location.

King said the preference was to keep residents in place if possible "because moving them is really hard on people."

King said everyone was working together just as they have through the pandemic, noting no spread of COVID-19 has happened at the residence.

The residence is undergoing a major renovation that includes upgrading the electrical grid system.