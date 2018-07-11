Edmonton council does about-face on smoking bylaw amid fierce public feedback
Bylaw would have required cigarette smokers to be 10 metres from doorways, patios and bus stops
Less than a day after approving a new bylaw restricting tobacco and cannabis smoking in public places, Edmonton city council agreed to send the rules back to committee in September.
Mayor Don Iveson suggested the move Wednesday, admitting that council didn't give the public a chance to weigh in on stricter rules on tobacco.
- Edmonton council restricts tobacco smoking after passing cannabis bylaw
- Edmonton's cannabis rules could spark changes to tobacco smoking laws
Iveson said council had the best of intentions when it passed the bylaw Tuesday but that it was "moving pretty fast."
The bylaw was narrowly passed in a 7-6 vote after hours of debate. Iveson said overnight he had some "sober second thought."
"I think we should pause," Iveson said Wednesday at council. "We have until Oct. 17 to finalize the bylaw."
"There are doors every 10 metres," he said. "People have gotten pretty good at going out to the curb and getting away from the door ... but if you essentially push them into the street or push them into the back lane, that may not be safe or practical."
Coun. Jon Dziadyk, who voted against the bylaw Tuesday, welcomed Iveson's motion.
"We made a lot of Edmontonians feel uncomfortable and unwelcome in otherwise spaces that they've frequented for years," he said.
The bylaw will be referred back to committee Sept. 12.
While the bylaw was aimed at regulating the use of cannabis in public, it evolved to include tighter restrictions on tobacco smoking.
The bylaw originally required cannabis smokers to be 10 metres from a doorway, patio or bus stop, where cigarette smokers could be as close as five metres.
Council decided Tuesday to restrict cigarette smokers to the further distance, as well.
The proposed law also prohibits people from smoking cannabis, cigarettes and cigars in nearly 70 per cent of Edmonton's parks — any location where there are children's amenities like playgrounds and sports fields.
Those parks include Hawrelak Park, Fort Edmonton Park, Muttart Conservatory grounds and Edmonton Valley Zoo.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.