Edmonton cannabis stores, shoppers prepare for green Christmas

Cannabis stores in Edmonton are feeling the holiday rush this weekend in the final stretch before Christmas.

Cannabis became legal just over two months ago, and shoppers are eager to put pot-themed presents under the tree this year.

"We've noticed a very consistent stream of customers coming through," said Meagan Scheie, director of training and development for Fire & Flower, which has four Edmonton-area stores. "Everyone's really excited to be celebrating their first cannabis Christmas."

Many customers have been looking for stocking stuffers like grinders and cones, Sheie said.

"A lot of people are buying one gram and doing a cannabis secret Santa gift, and I thought that was a lot of fun," she said.

The rolling papers have been going like hot cakes. - Meagan Scheie, Fire & Flower

Other popular items include vaporizers, butter makers and hemp wicks, which are used to light and add flavour to bongs. Sheie noted one customer was planning on using a butter maker to add different strains of cannabis to her mashed potatoes for Christmas dinner.

But one item has graced more holiday shopping lists than any other bud or accessory.

"The rolling papers have been going like hot cakes," Sheie said.

A 'nice, calm holiday'

Dylan Kadatz picked up some last minute Christmas gifts Saturday at Nova Cannabis Off Whyte before heading home for the holidays.

"I got some Sour Tangie, … a pipe for my brother-in-law and some rolling papers," he said.

He hopes the cannabis Christmas gifts are a hit, and is looking forward to a "nice, calm holiday."

Pot shops have seen a steady flow of customers during the holiday season. (Gabrielle Brown/CBC )

Plenty of local shoppers have made their way to Edmonton pot shops, but there has also been increased traffic from people who live in areas that don't have any open cannabis stores, said Nova Cannabis Off Whyte manager Devon Gillis.

He said the store didn't stockpile any products for the Christmas rush, though producers' shipments have grown in size, which has helped.

"We're getting new things in every week," Gillis said.

Shoppers have been looking for strains with a sweeter flavour profile in the lead up to the holidays, he said.

"Things like our chocolate fondue strain, sour tangie, items that have a more citrus or nutty flavour," he said.

GIllis said the store he manages is busy from open to close, with people lining up outside the store before it opens each morning. He expects to stay busy through the Christmas and New Years celebrations.

Many Edmonton-area pot shops will be open on Christmas Eve, giving last-minute shoppers the chance to have a cannabis Christmas.