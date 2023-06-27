CFB Edmonton Pride parade promotes diversity, inclusion

A Pride parade at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton aims to promote diversity and inclusion as Canada's military looks to improve its relationship with LGBTQ members.

Dozens gathered Tuesday outside the headquarters of 3rd Canadian Division at Support Base Edmonton.

Crowds waved Pride flags and dressed in rainbow colours for a flag-raising ceremony and a two-kilometre parade. In 2022, CFB Edmonton was the first Canadian base to host Pride celebrations.

Col. Robert McBride, commander of the 3rd Canadian Division Support Group, told reporters it's "absolutely critical" to showcase diversity as the military aims to provide an inclusive work environment.

"The fact that people can come to work now and be their authentic selves in their workplace and still wear the uniform, it means the world to them," said McBride.

LGBTQ purge

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has a complex history regarding its relationship with LGBTQ members.

From the 1950s until the mid-1990s, about 9,000 people were intimidated or fired from the armed forces, the RCMP and other aspects of federal public service because of their sexual orientation, according to the LGBT Purge Fund.

Suspected LGBTQ individuals were viewed as threats to national security during the Cold War, believing they were targets for blackmail by communist regimes seeking classified information.

Purge tactics varied but notably included "The Fruit Machine," a device used beginning in the early 1960s that claimed it could detect homosexuals by measuring how a person's pupils dilated in response to lewd images.

Michelle Douglas, executive director of the LGBT Purge Fund, told Edmonton AM in October 2022 that the practice, known as the LGBT Purge, is a shameful period in Canadian history – one, she said, few people know.

Douglas served in the Canadian Armed Forces during the late 1980s. After she fell in love with a female officer, she was interrogated and fired in 1989 when the military deemed her "not advantageously employable due to homosexuality."

"I was devastated as a young person," she said, noting the interrogations and what followed had a shattering effect on her life.

Douglas's lawsuit against the federal government eventually forced the military in 1992 to overturn its policies against LGBTQ service members.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an apology in 2017 to those affected by what he called "state-sponsored, systematic oppression and rejection." Ottawa also settled a $110 million class action lawsuit seeking damages for LGBTQ military members and civil servants.

'Only a start point'

Corp. Jordan Riley, acting military co-chair for Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization at CFB Edmonton, first told her unit superiors about her gender transition in 2020.

Corporal Jordan Riley, acting military co-chair for Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization at CFB Edmonton, said it means the world to openly serve as a transgender woman in Canada's military. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

She said it means the world to openly serve as a transgender woman in Canada's military, adding that her coming out story has even been a source of inspiration for other members.

"When I started my transition, I actually had members come forward who were living a life outside of the forces that they weren't living in the forces because they didn't feel comfortable," Riley told reporters Tuesday.

"But by seeing a member come out and be themselves, [it] gave them the courage to then move in the same direction."

McBride said the military has come a long way when it comes to accepting LGBTQ individuals compared to when he joined 30 years ago, when it "wasn't a discussion to be had."

"The progress that I've seen over the last number of years has been absolutely phenomenal," he said.

"And this is only a start point, I think there's still a lot of work to do."