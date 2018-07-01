O Canada! Edmonton celebrates Canada Day 2018

A sea of red and white flooded the Alberta Legislature grounds Sunday, as thousands gathered to celebrate Canada Day together.

"We wear red and white, we celebrate the Maple Leaf," Premier Rachel Notley told the crowd in her opening remarks.

"But we also do that while wearing ballcaps, while wearing turbans, while wearing cowboy boots, while wearing sandals, all the colours of the rainbow and, indeed, often wearing the rainbow itself.

"That's who we are as Albertans, that's who we are as Canadians and we have a right to be proud."

No matter how people come to live in Canada, Notley said, everyone across the nation is lucky to be in the country.

"Things are getting a little dicey south of the border, things are getting a little dicey in other parts of the world but here in our country we choose to open our doors," she said.

The celebration included musical performances by various cultural groups, countless food options, as well as a Canada Day trivia contest.

Fireworks are also planned at the High Level Bridge, south of the Alberta Legislature building, at 11 p.m.