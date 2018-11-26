Driver charged after pedestrian killed in northern Alberta hit-and-run

A 21-year-old female pedestrian is dead and a northern Alberta man is facing charges after hit-and-run in northern Alberta early Friday.

The woman was struck by a passing vehicle on Highway 986 in Cadotte Lake, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

By the time police and paramedics arrived on scene early Friday, the pedestrian had died of her injuries and the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene, police said.

The victim was a resident of Cadotte Lake, an unincorporated community about 80 kilometres east of Peace River.

The suspected driver was located and arrested a short time later, police said.

A 33-year-old man from the Slave Lake area has been charged with multiple offences including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Monday.