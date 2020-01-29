Edmonton businessman Rick Peterson announces second bid for Conservative leadership

Edmonton businessman Rick Peterson made it official Wednesday, announcing his second bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Peterson, 65, finished 12th among 14 candidates in the 2017 leadership race won by Andrew Scheer.

He announced his latest bid at an oilfield services company in Acheson, west of Edmonton.

"My vision … is to make sure that we all do what we can to make sure Canada is the boldest, most disruptive place on Earth," Peterson told about 30 people who showed up for his campaign launch at High Arctic Energy Services.

"Our campaign will offer a clear, compelling policy platform that will allow Canadians to fully embrace our party and move Canada into the future, both economically and socially, under the leadership of a majority Conservative government in the next federal election," Peterson said in a news release.

His platform includes "ripping up" Bill C-48, the northern B.C. oil tanker ban bill, and rewriting Bill C-69, which overhauls the federal environmental assessment process for major construction projects.

He also advocates eliminating corporate income tax and introducing a flat 15-per-cent personal income tax structure.

He said carbon pricing should not apply to individuals or small businesses but should focus instead on large emitters of greenhouse gases.

He also supports a "strong firearms policy" that protects the rights of hunters, farmers and sports shooters.

Peterson said he would not reopen the abortion debate and plans to actively support Canada's LGBTQ communities.

"Canadians sent the Conservative Party a message during the last election," he said. "We need to get our party into the 21st century on elements of governance and accountability."

Peterson, who is bilingual, said he has spent the last two years travelling across Canada as the founder of Suits and Boots, a group of investment industry and resource-sector workers. He is president of Peterson Capital, a private company that helps public companies get access to capital in Canada and Europe.

"More than any other candidate in this race, I know what it's like to meet payroll," Peterson said, adding he also knows how to collaborate with others and "fight through government red tape and poor policy.

"This depth of experience will help me represent our party, and all Canadians. We will fight on behalf of Canada's resource sector, and indeed, all economic sectors."

Peterson pointed to Rona Ambrose's decision not to run as a major motivator to put his name forward.

"I would have backed Rona if she would have run," he said. "But I'm very proud ... to represent some of the same things I know Rona would want. We need a Western voice in this race."

Other declared candidates for the Conservative leadership include Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole and Marilyn Gladu.

A candidate must raise $300,000 and gather signatures from 3,000 card-carrying Conservative members by March 25 to be placed on the final ballot. The winner will be announced in Toronto on June 27.