Bus drivers' union repeats call for blind spot to be addressed

The union representing Edmonton Transit drivers is again raising the issue of blind spots on buses.

On Wednesday morning a 69-year-old woman died after she was hit by a bus.

In a news release, Edmonton police said the senior was walking north on 50th Street just after 11 a.m. when she crossed 118th Avenue in a marked crosswalk with a walking signal.

A bus travelling north on 50th Street was turning left onto 118th Avenue at the same time and collided with the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday's accident was not the first time an Edmonton city bus has hit a pedestrian while making a left turn, and it's not the first time the transit union has raised concerns about a blind spot that prevents drivers from seeing pedestrians.

Since April 2011, four pedestrians have been killed by Edmonton transit buses that were turning left. In each case the victim was using a marked crosswalk when hit.

In an interview with CBC News on Thursday, Steve Bradshaw, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, said the union doesn't know if the blind spot was a factor but it's something that's being investigated.

"We have another fatality on our hands," Bradshaw said. "So we are encouraging the city to do something about that blind spot."

In 2016, the Amalgamated Transit Union offered this example of a blind spot created by a wide pillar and a mirror on the driver's side of a transit bus. (Supplied)

The union's position is that the blind spot — caused by a pillar between the windshield and driver's window, and the size and shape of the side mirror — does not need to be as big as it is.

"If you take an operator of small stature who sits fairly low in the seat so that he or she can reach the pedals properly, that can present quite a blind spot," Bradshaw said.

A potential solution was found but Bradshaw said nothing came of it.

Police investigators at the scene of a 2016 fatal pedestrian collision involving an ETS bus. (Phil LePlante/CBC)

"The city undertook to test a model that's recommended by the union, of a mirror that allows much better view from the driver's seat," he said. "The model was put on a bus, tested, and then nothing went forward from there."

Bradshaw wants to see more done.

"For safety's sake, for everyone's sake, this issue should be addressed again," he said.

In a media statement Thursday, the City of Edmonton said it's too early to speculate on the cause of Wednesday's fatal collision.

"Edmonton Police Service continues to investigate, and we are fully cooperating with them," the statement said.

"We are also conducting our own internal review, as is standard with any serious incident. When investigations are completed, we will share information as we are able."

Edmonton police told CBC News on Thursday that no charges had been laid against the driver.

Bradshaw said the driver is experienced.

"We're in a bit of shock around here," he said. "This is a senior operator, someone well known in our workplace, well respected. It's a terrible thing."

He offered condolences, saying the union "extends its deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased."