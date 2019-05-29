Toddler hospitalized after falling from 3-storey window in southeast Edmonton

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after falling from a three-storey bedroom window in southeast Edmonton Tuesday night.

Police believe the child was leaning up against a window screen inside his family's home when it gave way, Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Ron Smithman told CBC News.

"I think the kid was just playing on the bed and fell against the screen and fell out the window," Smithman said on Wednesday.

Police were called to respond around 9:20 p.m. to a home in the area of 55th Street and 7th Avenue.

The child was taken to the Edmonton Stollery Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

"I don't know how the little fella fell that far and didn't get more serious injuries," Smithman said.