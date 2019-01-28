Alberta man faces prison for sexual relationship with friend's 14-year-old daughter

A man who pleaded guilty late last year to sex charges involving the teenage daughter of his best friend is scheduled to be sentenced in an Edmonton courtroom on Monday.

Patrick Claude Boucher, 41, has been in custody since November, when he pleaded guilty to three sex-related charges.

Boucher admitted he unlawfully touched the girl for a sexual purpose, took intimate photos and videos of her and shared sex-related text messages with her.

The Crown is seeking a 13-year prison term.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Boucher made an offer three years ago to a woman who had been his best friend since high school.

The two friends both had 14-year-old daughters who were home schooled. Both lived in a small community west of Edmonton.

The adults agreed the girls would spend four nights at Boucher's house, then four nights at his friend's house. That would allow both parents to work outside their homes, and still ensure the teens were properly supervised.

Victim saw Boucher as a father figure

Boucher admitted his illegal relationship with the teen started soon after she began staying at his house in September 2015.

The girl said the relationship began with kissing, holding hands and cuddling. By January 2016 they were having intercourse.

Boucher videotaped their sexual contact several times, then watched them with the girl. He admitted he often served her alcohol.

Once they began to have sexual contact, the girl moved into Boucher's bedroom and he began showering and sleeping with her.

He told the teen he planned to marry her, and she began wearing a temporary engagement band made out of elastic.

During that time, the girl became more and more withdrawn from her family, according to victim impact statements filed with the court.

Their relationship came to an abrupt halt on June 10, 2016, when the girl's mother found a letter her daughter had written confessing that she was in love with Boucher. The mother put a stop to all contact between her daughter and Boucher.

Twelve days later, she went to Evansburg RCMP to report that her daughter had run away from home. She told police her daughter had been depressed and threatening suicide for the past five months.

The next day, Boucher contacted RCMP to let them know the girl was at his house. At the RCMP detachment later, the girl admitted she'd had a sexual relationship with Boucher. He was arrested that day and confessed to investigators.

'Some days I can't leave my house'

Thirteen victim impact statements were filed with the court, including two from the victim's mother, who said she blamed herself for trusting Boucher.

"Our lives have been turned upside down, shaken and dumped out all over," the woman wrote. "My relationship with my daughter was robbed. She was a youth that loved me, always wanted to do things with me on days off. Now she is distant and having a hard time figuring out how to not live in fear."

In her victim impact statement, the girl admitted she constantly struggles with depression and the fear she will be victimized by someone again.

"Some days I can't leave my house without help," she wrote. "I get the feeling I'm being followed. I have nightmares where I can't close my eyes. When I'm home alone, I have to lock myself in a room a lot to feel safe."

Boucher's daughter is the same age as the girl. She saw her father kissing the girl and sleeping with her, according to the agreed statement of facts. She was angry and told her father to end the relationship. When he refused, she moved in with her mother.

In her victim impact statement, Boucher's daughter said the past three years have been a struggle.

"I have been diagnosed with PTSD because of what I witnessed my dad doing," she wrote. "I was heavily mentally abused by him when I was there and it still affects me today."

Boucher's ex-wife also filed a victim impact statement, noting her daughter recently tried to commit suicide.

"When I was standing alone beside her in the hospital bed, I hated him for doing this to her ... to all of us," she wrote.