Firefighter injured, five people displaced in Bonnie Doon house fires

A firefighter was taken to hospital after two house fires in Edmonton's Bonnie Doon neighbourhood early Saturday.

The firefighter's injuries were not critical, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Claire Graff.

At 3:18 a.m., crews arrived at the first blaze and found large flames coming from the back of the house near 87th Street and 89th Avenue. Crews had the fire under control by 3:56 a.m., and it was fully out by 5:22 a.m.

A second home that caught fire in the Bonny Doon area early Saturday morning. (Manuel Carrillos Avalos/CBC)

Four people were displaced from the home, Graff said, and are getting help from Edmonton's fire's emergency support response team.

At 3:41 a.m., crews were called to another home engulfed in flames just a few houses away. The fire was out by 10:18 a.m.

One person was displaced from that home, and is staying with a neighbour, Graff said.

EFRS is investigating the fires. The causes and damages are not yet known.

An Edmonton police watch commander said police are not investigating.