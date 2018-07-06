Death of man found at Edmonton recycling plant non-criminal, police say

The death of a man whose body was found Thursday at an Edmonton recycling depot was non-criminal, Edmonton police say.

The 35-year-old, who had no fixed address, has been identified by investigators, and was known to frequent areas in central Edmonton, police said in a news release Friday.

An autopsy completed by the medical examiner found the cause of death was consistent with the man being crushed.

Police did not release the man's name.

His body was found Thursday morning in a load of paper and cardboard at Capital Paper Recycling Ltd., at 15003 128th Ave.