Two bodies found in home in south Edmonton, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after two bodies were found Thursday in a home in the Blue Quill neighbourhood.

Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of residents at an address in south Edmonton.

Inside, officers found two dead bodies, a male and a female, police said Friday in a news release.

Autopsies were scheduled to be conducted Friday by the chief medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

Police have so far released no other information about the case.