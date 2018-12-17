City begins blading to curb ice on residential streets

The city launched a blading program Monday targeted at slippery residential streets.

Crews intend to scrape the surface of the ice and snow pack from streets across the city, and will lay down sand where needed.

"We recognize that the freezing rain and numerous freeze-thaw cycles have made for conditions that require a city-wide approach in residential areas," Andrew Grant, general supervisor at infrastructure operations, said in a news release Monday.

The city will not be hauling away snow and ice.

Crews will work 24 hours a day to complete the blading program as quickly as possible within seven days, Grant said.

The city is asking residents to remove their vehicles from streets on the day designated according to the city's schedule.