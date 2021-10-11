Edmonton bearing brunt of Alberta opioid overdoses so far this year

The Alberta government has expanded an overdose prevention app to include users in Edmonton as the province is poised to mark a record number of opioid overdose deaths this year.

The government is also looking for a Strathcona-area location for south Edmonton's first supervised consumption site. It has yet to determine a timeline or a location.

The moves come as the rate of deadly opioid poisonings in the capital city are on a disturbing climb.

"The numbers are people," said Angela Welz, a board member with the organization Moms Stop the Harm. "People who have families and people who are loved. And the families are left reeling after these losses."

Welz's daughter Zoe died of an overdose at age 18, nearly five years ago. In 2016, she was one of 553 Albertans who died of an opioid overdose.

In the first seven months of 2021, 821 Albertans died of opioid poisoning, according to new data from the Alberta substance use surveillance system .

People who use drugs in Edmonton have been hit even harder. The rate and number of deadly poisonings in the city has risen every month since February.

Eric Engler, press secretary to the associate minister of addictions and mental health, says an increase in organized crime and carfentanil in Edmonton are leading to more opioid harms.

A record 1,158 people died in Alberta while using opioids last year.

The provincial government hopes to avoid surpassing that number with a new overdose prevention phone app, among other measures.

App intended for people who use drugs alone

Users who download Digital Overdose Response System (DORS) can set a timer in the app when they're using substances. If they don't turn the timer off later, or respond to an alarm, a dispatcher from STARS Air Ambulance will try to call the person.

If there is no response and the dispatcher suspects an emergency, they will summon emergency medical services (EMS). With the majority of overdose deaths occurring at home, the app is geared to people who use alone.

Lerena Greig, executive director of the support organization Parents Empowering Parents, said that's an important demographic to reach.

"It's kind of having a person to support you without having to have a person there," she said.

The app, which costs about $325,000 to develop and maintain, first launched in Calgary in August. It expanded to Edmonton this month. Other locations in Alberta will be included in the coming months, a government news release said.

Some advocates say while the app is a positive development, the government was too slow to introduce it.

British Columbia has had a similar app, called Lifeguard, since May of 2020.

In June 2020, the Alberta government also came under fire for cancelling, at the last minute, a pilot project that would virtually connect drug users in remote locations with support people to monitor them.

NDP addictions and mental health critic Lori Sigurdson said the United Conservative Party's focus on addictions recovery and reticence to expand harm reduction approaches is costing lives.

"When four people — or more than that — are dying a day, and we're on track with our deadliest year ever, I mean that's a crisis," she said. "And we're not having crisis responses from this government."

She says there's a link between the growing number of overdose deaths in Edmonton and the closure earlier this year of one of three downtown supervised consumption sites.

Government spokesperson Engler said the DORS app, from Alberta company Aware 360, was modified from existing technology used by workers who work alone in high-risk situations. He said the government wanted an app that connected people with trained emergency dispatchers.

The government won't release app usage data, citing privacy concerns.

Welz said Alberta needs more supervised consumption sites across the province to reach the people an app cannot. Some people don't have cell phones or internet access, she said.

Advocates are also worried pushback from neighbours may slow down any new sites in Edmonton, potentially costing more lives.