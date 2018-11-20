Province investigating death of young man ejected from Edmonton bar

The province is investigating the death of a young man who was told to leave an Edmonton bar last weekend in freezing weather.

Mohamed Abdi, 20, was found dead Sunday, two days after he was kicked out of the Ranch Roadhouse for undisclosed reasons.

Police have deemed his death non-suspicious and Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has confirmed it is investigating.

"Right now there is an investigation underway to identify whether there were any infractions of the gaming liquor and cannabis act or the associated regulations or policies," said Heather Holmen, AGLC spokesperson.

Before noon today, a petition calling on the Roadhouse to be shut down had swelled to more than 18,000 signatures.

The petition describes Abdi as a "close friend of many young people in the Edmonton area" and cites him as "an amazing influence on many and touched so many lives."

This is not the first such death connected to the Roadhouse. Last year an 18-year-old university student was found dead after leaving the roadhouse.

A spokesperson for the parent company of the Ranch released a statement saying Abdi was in the hands of a capable friend when he was asked to leave, and they are cooperating in the investigation.



