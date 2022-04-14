Baking in solidarity: Edmonton woman makes 223 loaves of bread to fundraise for Ukraine

Daria Luciw gently kneads the dough before letting it rise — each time remembering her grandmother's flour-dusted hands and her advice, that a good Easter bread can not be rushed.

Using her grandmother's beloved family recipe, Luciw has made 223 loaves of paska in just three weeks, selling the traditional loaves in support of Ukraine.

Her Paska for Peace campaign has raised more than $4,000 for the relief effort.

"I started in about the third week of March and I haven't stopped," Luciw said Thursday. "I'd have to sit down and calculate really how many hours it's been, but it's been a few."

The funds raised will help pay for a portable X-ray machine for a hospital in Lviv, a city near Ukraine's western border where many soldiers and civilians injured by Russian forces are being treated, Luciw said.

She is collecting donations until Easter and is hoping the campaign will raise enough to also help cover the cost of new cauterization tools for the hospital.

For Luciw, baking bread has become an important way to pay homage to her Ukrainian roots and show support for the country.

Watching the horror of the Russian invasion on Ukraine left her feeling horrified and helpless, Luciw said.

Made with love

Luciw's family immigrated from Ukraine in 1905 but she and her husband remain in close contact with many of their relatives who still live there.

In late March, eager to help in a tangible way, Luciw posted on social media offering to make her friends loaves of paska in exchange for donations.

She figured she might make a few batches but soon had hundreds of requests from Edmontonians.

She said the campaign also spread across North America, with bakers as far as Wyoming and New Jersey launching sales in their own communities.

She hopes similar baking campaigns will continue to spread to other communities, raising awareness and much-needed funds for the relief effort.

"The orders came in fast and furious," she said. "And it ended up doing much more than I ever could have anticipated."

And there is just this desire to continue passing on this tradition and maintaining that culture, especially when it's being bombed in to extinction in Ukraine. - Daria Luciw

Paska, sweetened with eggs and sugar, is a traditional Easter treat in Ukraine.

The ornately braided loaves, often decorated with religious symbols, are taken to church on Easter morning in a special basket with other foods to be blessed.

Last week, in a bid to meet the frantic holiday rush, Luciw and some friends spent an afternoon inside a church basement kitchen, and made 50 loaves in a single afternoon.

Most of the loaves, however, have been baked in her home kitchen in Edmonton's Strathearn neighborhood.

It usually takes close to three hours to complete a loaf and she can only make about five per batch. She kneads the dough by hand, allowing it to rise twice before she twists it into shape for baking.

"It is very nostalgic," she said "And there is just this desire to continue passing on this tradition and maintaining that culture, especially when it's being bombed in to extinction in Ukraine."

Luciw has spent hundreds of hours in the kitchen in recent weeks. She says the funds raised by her bake sale will help a hospital in western Ukraine. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

While the campaign has come to a close and Luciw has completed all her orders in time for Easter, she will soon be back in the kitchen.

She will be making one more batch of dough so she and her children can make paska this Easter weekend, like they have always done.

It's a tradition she holds dear and one that has helped her in a new way, since the Russian invasion began.

She makes each loaf with love.

"Making paska, it's been very therapeutic for me because it's very disturbing watching the news coming from Ukraine," she said.

"I remember my Baba telling me, when you bake bread, in particular these Easter breads, when you're working with dough, you have to be calm.

"You can't be rushed. You can't be stressed. You have to love that dough."