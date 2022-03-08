Born in Edmonton, Birdie Break app helps parents find pre-screened babysitters, tutors

Looking for a babysitter? There's an app for that.

Created in Edmonton, Birdie Break is an on-demand child-care app that connects parents with pre-screened babysitters in their area.

Co-founded by Cressida Raffin and her business partner Melanie Swerdan, the app is available in Edmonton, Calgary, Banff, Canmore and as of February, Toronto.

"We saw that there was just a glaring hole in the support system for parents to find conveniently, high quality sitters," Raffin told CBC's Edmonton AM on Monday.

"Not many people have that sitter down the street anymore, and not everybody can rely on friends and family all the time."

As of Monday, the app had 1,215 parents and 175 babysitters signed up in all markets.

6:21 Local babysitting app A local app aims to make it easier for parents to book babysitters. We'll find out more about that. 6:21

Parents can use the app by creating a profile and picking the dates and times they need a sitter.

A notification is sent out to all babysitters signed up in the area and the ones available respond by submitting their profiles, Raffin said.

The company screens sitters by conducting background checks, criminal-record checks, ID checks and using Softcheck, a service for finding information via publicly available records.

Parents also have a virtual meeting option where they can do their own interviews.

During the pandemic, the company added tutoring to help parents struggling with online learning.

As with most service apps, the babysitters and tutors on Birdie Break are independent contractors who set their own hourly rates for service. The company takes a percentage on top of each hourly rate. The customers — the parents — only see the total rate.

A Birdie Break is born

Raffin gave birth to her son in 2016 and saw firsthand how difficult it can be finding good child care.

"We would see our friends post on Facebook or Kijiji trying to find a sitter, and it just seemed really antiquated and risky," she said.

Raffin and Swerdan launched Birdie Break as a website in 2017. Raffin said interest in the website picked up quicker than they anticipated and they realized they would need an app.

But because both founders came from non-tech backgrounds, they needed developers to do the work. A shortage of tech talent is an issue faced by companies across Alberta.

Raffin reached out to Sam Jenkins of Punchcard Systems, an agency which helps build digital products and platforms for companies.

Jenkins said finding tech talent and knowing where to begin looking is a challenge facing most startups that lack technical background. "It's the same problem we hear time and time again," he said.

The company helped provide software developers needed to create the app. Birdie Break launched in October 2020.

Parents can use Birdie Break to book a babysitter, tutor or both for a given date and time. (Submitted by Birdie Break)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic provided a setback, as parents were staying at home, business is picking up again with the easing of restrictions, Raffin said.

The company's highest use of service was in November 2021, with 150 active users.

Birdie Break has participated in several funding initiatives. In June 2021 the company was one of five finalists from Edmonton at a Startup TNT summit.

The company received an Alberta Digital Traction grant in November 2021. A program from Alberta Innovates, Alberta Digital Traction supports up-and-coming companies that show promise in digital areas.

Raffin said Birdie Break is currently working to expand across Canada and later into the United States.