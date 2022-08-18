Here are 15 things to fill up your weekend in and around Edmonton

The weather is heating up and so are the summer events. Here's a list that might help your weekend sizzle.

The Monster Truck Throwdown starts Friday and runs until Sunday at Rad Torque Raceway in Leduc County. You can expect trucks like Rat Nasty, Anger Management and Roughneck to turn up and rev up the crowds.

A different type of horsepower will be on display at the 93rd Canadian Derby on Saturday afternoon at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino.

Horse racing enthusiasts will be at the 93rd Canadian Derby on Saturday afternoon at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Competitors will descend on the city Sunday for the 2022 Servus Edmonton Marathon. Entrants will compete in a full or half marathon or a 10 kilometre race. Spectators are welcome along the course.

An Edmonton WILDRun is happening in Queen Mary Park on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. as part of the Edmonton Wildlife Festival in support local charity WILDNorth.

It's the last weekend to catch the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival in Old Strathcona. The event will wrap up on Sunday but expect holdovers to pop up next week.

Crowds gather for 'The Farmer's Daughter Show', one of the outdoor offerings at this year's Fringe Festival. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

You can see more from the fringe on Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

The Edmonton Blues Festival is back from Friday to Sunday with artists like Sue Foley, C. J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band and Canadian blues icons Downchild Blues Band playing the heritage amphitheatre in Hawrelak Park.

The Coronation Festival, the annual drag gala and major annual LGBTQ2S event in Edmonton, is on now and runs until Sunday.

From long standing festivals to something new, the Edmonton Horticultural Society Garden Festival is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in and around the Parkdale Cromdale Community Centre.

This celebration of all things gardening will feature music, face painting, speakers and is a chance to join the society as a member.

The city is hosting a big bin event on Saturday and Sunday where you can drop off household items too large for regular collection at the Northlands Coliseum parking lot.

Saturday is a day to celebrate Muslim Heritage Festival Day in Churchill Square between noon and 7 p.m. The event will include food vendors, exhibits, a bazaar and more showcasing Islamic culture and heritage.

Across the square at the Art Gallery of Alberta there are a couple of new exhibits opening Saturday. Behold showcases new work added to the collection while Conjured Images is a photo exhibit from around the world where ghostly apparitions appear on film.

Together Again Concert Series is back with a whole host of stars including Johnny Reid, Burton Cummings, Barenaked Ladies and Paul Brandt to the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield from Friday to Sunday.

Reggae On the Avenue is on Saturday featuring entertainment, food, and free admission for kids under 12 on 118 Ave.

Yesterday's Auto Gallery will host an Elvis tribute artist Robin Kelly on Sunday evening in support of local charitable foundation.

Edmonton's new car museum promises to get your motor running Duration 2:11 Take a tour of Yesterday's Auto Gallery, a not-for-profit classic car gallery in Edmonton featuring cars from as far back as 1926.

Rotary Ride for You Can Ride 2, a charitable motorcycle ride from Spruce Grove to Edmonton, will raise money for adapted bikes for local children with Down syndrome, spina bifida, cerebral palsy and autism.