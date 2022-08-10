Here are 15 ways to spend your weekend in and around Edmonton

Things are really heating up this weekend with a variety of festivals, concerts and cool happenings around Edmonton. Here's what you need to know to plan the perfect weekend.

The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is on now until Aug. 21. Artists from around the world and art lovers are flocking to Old Strathcona to take in more than 160 shows and outdoor performances.

When it comes to entertainment, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival promises laughs at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield from Friday to Sunday featuring headliners Amy Schumer, David Spade, Bill Burr, Nick Swardson, Pauly Shore and Tom Segura.

If you're looking to escape the city and explore some down home hospitality the 10th annual Alberta Open Farm Days is this weekend.

More than 100 locations throw open the farm gates to welcome visitors including the Edmonton Urban Farm, Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm and the Spruce Grove and District Agricultural Society.

Afsheen Peyrow beaming with pride next to the garden space he lovingly tends at the Edmonton Urban Farm. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

You can see more on Alberta Open Farm Days this week on Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

If you want to skip the farm and go directly to the food, check out the fourth annual Alberta on the Plate: Dine Around Festival, which starts Friday and runs until Aug. 21. The festival features a dozen Edmonton and area restaurants and breweries.

For gourmets into fungus, the City of Champignons Wild Mushroom Expo is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.

Included with admission are mushroom walks, talks and mushroom memorabilia for sale. The event is hosted by the Alberta Mycological Society.

'I find them endlessly fascinating' Duration 2:50 Learn more about the Alberta Mycological Society and meet some of the people unlocking the mysteries of wild mushrooms in our province.

Have a strange stone? Or a funny bone? You can bring it down to the front entry plaza of Fort Edmonton Park this weekend and experts from the Royal Alberta Museum, Archaeological Society of Alberta and Edmonton Geological Society will be on hand to identify objects at their Stones and Bones Event. There will also be talks and sample digs.

The Edmonton Pride Float will take to the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The new event is a rainbow river float for the LGBTQ2 community and friends starting at Terwillegar Park and ending at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park. Entertainment includes local drag queens, music, and mermaids along the river journey. All people on the water must be over the age of 18.

The Alberta Indigenous Games kick off today in Rundle Park and run until Aug. 18 featuring more than 3,000 athletes taking part in sports, traditional games, special events and making educational and cultural connections.

The annual Samson Cree Nation powwow starts Friday and runs until Sunday at Maskwacis and includes dance competitions, baseball, a 10 km run and more.

You could look up, way up to catch the Perseid meteor shower expected to peak from Thursday to Saturday in spots like the RASC Observatory, the Telus World of Science or anywhere really in the dark sky preserve east of Edmonton.

The 2017 Perseid meteor shower over western Canada was something else. Could the 2022 show over Edmonton rival it? Look up and judge for yourself this weekend. (Submitted by Alan Dyer/AmazingSky.com)

St. Albert Latin Cultural Association is hosting its annual festival in Lions Park on Saturday including music, dance and cuisine.

Country singer-songwriter Steve Earle & the Dukes play the River Cree Resort and Casino Friday from 9 p.m. The show was originally scheduled for July 4, 2020, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured.

In a classic Canadian Football League match-up, the Edmonton Elks face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick-off is 8 p.m.

Cyclists will wind their way around the city on Sunday as part of L'Etape Edmonton. This event is one of 21 worldwide amateur cycling races on 45, 80 and 140 kilometre courses designed by Tour de France experts.

And finally, there are still plenty of tickets for the 2022 IIHF World Juniors Championship that is hosted at Rogers Place until Aug. 20.