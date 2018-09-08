'It's wars, man. Auction wars:' Deal-hunting at the police sale of lost and stolen goods

Nothing strike your fancy at the thrift stores or discount warehouses? Thanks to thieves and absent-minded residents, there's another place to prowl for bargains.

On the first Saturday of each month, Reid's Auction Canada, in partnership with the City of Edmonton, sells hundreds of items that were stolen or abandoned, then picked up by city police.

Marcel Rouleau, the auction house manager, said tools, car parts, bikes and jewelry dominate the warehouse and are often sold for just a few dollars

But the auction house gets all kinds of items, he said.

"Like purses," he said. "We have three, four, $500 purses here and I'm thinking they should be sold for five to 10 bucks. People are telling me I'm nuts."

The price is determined by bidders and while most looking for a bargain, some are driving up the price.

Bikes, for example, usually sell for $10 to $15, but Rouleau said the auction house once sold a high-end model for $2,000.

"It's wars, man. Auction wars."

Hot bikes

Reid's usually gets 60 to 70 bikes a month. On this Saturday, however, they had about 140 to offer, Rouleau said.

Police keep stolen and lost property for three months, giving owners a chance to retrieve the items. After that, the goods are offered to the auction house.

"Thieves — or entrepreneurs, actually — they steal more in the summertime than in the winter," Rouleau said. "So if they're stolen in June, we're going to start seeing them now."

Reid's may expect more bikes in a few months after police recently uncovered 83 bicycles at a single residence in the city's south side.

Police sent out a message last week, reminding cyclists to write down the serial number of their wheels so they can be tracked down later.

Of the 25 to 30 abandoned or stolen bicycles found by police each week, only 24 per cent are returned to owners, police said.

Jenise Finlay, who was attending her first auction, took advantage of the selection on Saturday and ended up walking away with a $5 bicycle and a $30 mountain bike that she intends to ride in the winter.

"It actually works pretty well even though it doesn't look like it," she said of the $5 bike. "They'll be perfect."

But it took her a little while to adjust to the atmosphere when she arrived in the morning.

"I couldn't really understand what the auctioneer says cause I've never been to an auction before," she said. "But I picked it up pretty quickly. It's OK, yup, you just hold your sign up."

Lesser known deals and one-offs

Rouleau said the city salvages some interesting items from buses and the LRT.

"I always find books with money in them and usually for someone. Like 'Happy birthday, Cathy, here's your 50 bucks.' "

With a laugh, he added, "I still got your money from three years ago, by the way, Cathy."

But that's not the strangest item Rouleau has witnessed at the auction.

"We sold a rubber doll to a lady — to a lady, not to a fella," he said "Sexual toys and things that you may not want to find at auctions."

Rouleau said a variety of people show up to the warehouse on auction day.

"You'd be surprised," he said. "Every class of life comes in here at one time or another looking for something or another. Who knows what is gold to someone."

Reid's keeps 30 per cent of the sales, which Rouleau estimated to be $20,000 on Saturday. The rest goes back to the city of Edmonton.

The monthly lost and stolen property auction at Yellowhead Trail and 153th Street goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

