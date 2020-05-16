Edmonton asks province for action on escalating COVID-19 cases

Edmonton city administrators want the province to impose additional measures to deal with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, such as reducing limits for gatherings and encouraging businesses to let their employees work from home.

Other recommended measures include restricting non-essential travel and reducing cohort sizes.

"What is at stake is the safety of our community and the potential for overwhelming our health-care system," said interim city manager Adam Laughlin at Wednesday's city council meeting.

Surging case numbers in the Edmonton Zone are a concern for Alberta health officials. Of the 1,900 active cases reported in Alberta Tuesday, 1,063 are in the Edmonton area. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, the Edmonton Zone recorded 714 new cases.

The city is limited in what it can do to prevent the spread, so the measures proposed by Laughlin came in the form of recommendations to Alberta Health.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Wednesday that he had been briefed on the numbers by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health and that additional action is coming.

"We are going to have increased voluntary measures that we're going to be recommending for folks in Edmonton Zone," he said.

Current restrictions on gatherings are 50 for indoor events, and 100 maximum for outdoor events and indoor seated gatherings.

Shandro said people may be getting weary of restrictions eight months into the pandemic.

Officials with the City of Edmonton acknowledge that fact as well. They are looking at changing their messaging and communications strategy to target groups and areas most at risk.

Laughlin said Edmonton isn't at the point where city facilities or services need to be restricted or closed, as transmission doesn't appear to be occurring in those areas. But that could change, he said.

"Data surveillance on escalating active case numbers still point to social gatherings, private gatherings and contact with people outside of a cohort as a major contributing factor for COVID transfer," Laughlin said.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said the city wants to avoid returning to a lockdown because businesses are still trying to recover from the early days of the pandemic.

"That is what is at stake," Iveson told council. "We want to avoid a lockdown for reasons of liberty but I think we also can't afford another lockdown economically at this point."