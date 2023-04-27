No charges for Edmonton police constable who kicked teen in the head

An Edmonton police constable who kicked a teenager in the head — leaving him with life-altering injuries — won't face criminal charges even though Alberta's police watchdog says the officer displayed a "shocking lack of judgment and disregard" for the teen's life.

According to an investigative report released by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team Thursday, the agency had asked the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to consider laying excessive force charges against the officer, but the Crown declined to prosecute.

The officer, armed with a carbine rifle, acted in a "hasty and violent" manner, ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson said in the report.

"While the law allows police to use force during an arrest in appropriate circumstances, using a life-altering kick directly to the head of this [person] as a first resort cannot be supported," the report said.

Pacey Dumas, a member of the Little Red River Cree Nation, was 18 in December of 2020 when he sustained a serious brain injury while being arrested in west Edmonton.

A lawsuit filed by the family alleges Dumas was assaulted without provocation by Edmonton Police Service Const. Ben Todd. In the ASIRT report, Todd is identified only as the "subject officer."

Dumas spent nine days in intensive care and needed extensive follow-up treatment. To relieve the pressure on his brain, a large part of his skull was surgically removed and eventually replaced with a metal plate.

In Thursday's report, Ewenson said there were reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed an offence. However, on March 30, the Crown recommended charges not be pursued.

"This does not, however, mean the [subject officer's] conduct was appropriate," he said in the report.

"It showed a shocking lack of judgment and disregard for the life of the [affected person].

"The public expect significantly better from a police officer. The [subject officer] was standing above a 90-pound 18-year-old and pointing a firearm at him with two other officers nearby."

Neither the Crown prosecution service or Alberta Justice have responded to a request for comment.

'Still in shock'

Dumas's lawyer, Heather Steinke-Attia, said the Crown's decision to not prosecute is damning and undermines ASIRT's mandate to hold officers accountable for harming members of the public. She said the Crown should have to explain the reasoning behind its decision, which she characterized as incomprehensible.

Pursuing the case is in the public interest and there is enough evidence to warrant criminal charges, Steinke-Attia said.

"There needs to be transparency. This can't occur. Police can't abuse their powers in this way."

ASIRT has the authority to lay criminal charges but it's unlikely the case would reach a courtoom without co-operation from the Crown, Steinke-Attia said.

However, she said charges should be laid anyway to ensure the Crown is also held accountable.

"I'm still in shock at this result because I didn't think that the Crown would have the audacity to slap this family in the face, and the rest of the public who were upset about this incident."

Police responded to 911 call

According to the ASIRT report, EPS officers were responding to a 911 call about a fight, and a man armed with a knife.

Four officers who responded surrounded the Dumas family home and told everyone to come outside. Dumas got down on his hands and knees and began to crawl "on his belly" toward the officers, as directed, the ASIRT report said.

Dumas began to reach into his pockets or waistband, the report said. The subject officer told investigators that he repeatedly asked Dumas to show his hands but he didn't comply.

He warned him that if he didn't take his hands of out his pockets, "he would kick him the face," ASIRT said in the report.

The officer didn't submit to an interview but provided his notes and police report to ASIRT. In his own report, he asserted that he needed to kick the suspect to gain his compliance and felt forced to act.

The officer wrote that he didn't have time to command one of the other officers, who were directly next to him and were the less-lethal options, is "not believable," ASIRT said.

"The officers were assembled in that way to provide a range of intervention options, and the [subject officer's] role was lethal cover with his carbine.

"His decision that he should be the one to act, and then to use that level of force, was not necessary."

Dumas was not armed with a knife, the ASIRT report said.

Head kicked like 'soccer ball': witness

A neighbour described how Dumas was lying on the ground squirming on his belly, with his arms behind his back.

The witness told ASIRT investigators the officer kicked the suspect in the face "as if you're kicking ... a soccer ball." Dumas then lost consciousness, she said.

Ewenson said the officer's decision to kick the teen was unreasonable, unnecessary and undoubtedly dangerous.

"A kick to the head always presents a serious risk," he wrote.

He said that if the officer kicked Dumas like he would kick a soccer ball, as the witness had described, "it was clearly a use of force that was intended or likely to cause death or grievous bodily harm."

Pacey's brother Blair was also arrested outside the family home that evening but neither brother was ever charged. Blair Dumas, who died in March 2022, was haunted by seeing his brother harmed, said Steinke-Attia.

"This family has been devastated by this incident. And these are not criminals," she said. "These were two very nice young men who had no criminal records."

EPS said, with the ASIRT investigation complete, the EPS Professional Standards Branch will open an investigation.

In a statement to CBC, Edmonton police said Todd remains on leave with pay.

The $725,000 civil lawsuit, filed with the Court of King's Bench on behalf of Dumas, his brother and mother, is ongoing. None of the allegations have been proven in court.