Replica handgun found at scene of police shooting, ASIRT says

A replica handgun was recovered from the scene of a police shooting Monday that sent a teenage boy to hospital, ASIRT says.

The 15-year-old was shot at about 7 p.m. during a confrontation with Edmonton police officers in the Killarney neighbourhood northeast of downtown.

The teen, who was wounded in the lower body, was given emergency medical treatment at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the shooting.

At about 6 p.m. Monday, officers saw a robbery in progress that involved two male youths, one of whom was armed with what appeared to be a firearm, ASIRT said Tuesday in a news release.

The officers called for backup, and the youth was seen entering a nearby residence, the release said.

About an hour later, the youth emerged from the residence and had a confrontation with police officers. One officer discharged an ARWEN, a non-lethal device that fires rubber or wooden rounds, and a second officer fired a single round from his carbine, ASIRT said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, or serious allegations of police misconduct.