Fires minutes apart in Boonie Doon were both arson, investigators say

Two weekend house fires that broke out early Saturday on the same street in the Bonnie Doon area were deliberately set, Edmonton Fire investigators say.

Five people were displaced by the fires, which caused almost $1 million in total damage, Suzzette Melado, spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said Monday in a news release.

Crews arrived at the first fire at 3:18 a.m. and found flames coming from the back of a house near 87th Street and 89th Avenue.

At 3:41 a.m., fire crews were called to another home just a few houses away on 89th Avenue.

The first fire was under control by 3:56 a.m. and was fully out by 5:22 a.m.

Four people were displaced from the home and damage was estimated at $300,000.

That second fire was out by 10:18 a.m. Damage was estimated at $610,000.00 for that fire.

One person was displaced from that home.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to get stitches in his hand.