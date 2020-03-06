Two men killed in separate highway collisions in the Edmonton area

High winds and poor road conditions contributed to separate collisions that killed two people on highways northeast and southeast of Edmonton on Wednesday, RCMP said.

Redwater RCMP responded to a four-vehicle collision on Highway 28 just east of the town.

A truck heading west on Highway 28 at about 8 p.m. collided with another truck that was heading east, RCMP said in a news release.

After the initial collision, another truck slowed down to avoid the scene and was rear-ended by a semi-tractor.

A 73-year old man from Kenora, Ont., the lone occupant in the westbound truck, was killed. The men who had been driving the two other trucks were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The male driver of the semi was not injured.

Rain and snow had passed through the area prior to the crash and RCMP said roads were reported to be icy.

Earlier in the day, two vehicles collided head-on near Township Road 474 and Highway 833 north of Camrose. The incident happened at about 3 p.m.

The crash killed a 64-year-old man from Leduc County, who was the lone occupant of one of the vehicles, RCMP said in a news release. The adult female driver of the second vehicle, and a child, suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital by EMS.

Road conditions were poor at the time due to high winds, RCMP said.