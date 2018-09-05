Edmonton appoints city's first integrity commissioner and ethics adviser

The mayor and city councillors will be held more accountable with the appointment the city's first integrity commissioner and ethics adviser, the city says.

The two positions will "ensure an independent party investigates complaints of the mayor's and councillors' conduct and ethics," the city said in news release Wednesday.

Long-time Edmonton lawyer Jamie Pytel will be the city's first integrity commissioner.

Pytel, whose legal practice focuses on conflict resolution, development of codes of conduct, governance and external whistleblower services, will investigate potential breaches of the city's new code of conduct, which was passed earlier this year as required by provincial legislation.

Brent Rathgeber, former Conservative MP for Edmonton-St. Albert and former MLA for Edmonton-Calder, was appointed the city's ethics adviser.

He will provide legal advice to the mayor and council on ethics and policy, as well as educational programs and materials.

Rathgeber's collaborative law and mediation practice centres on family law and alternative dispute resolution.

Both positions are five-year appointments and are expected to cost the city $180,000 a year, including administrative staff​.

The code sets out rules for gifts councillors can receive, attendance records and conflicts of interest when it comes to personal gain.