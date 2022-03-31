4 people hospitalized as west Edmonton apartment building heavily damaged by fire

Four people were taken to hospital following an apartment fire Wednesday night in west Edmonton.

Firefighters arrived at the Erindale apartment building at 9504 182 St., around 8 p.m. — about 10 minutes after the call came in, said Rowan Anderson, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Four residents of the building were taken from the scene by paramedics, including one tenant who went into cardiac arrest during the evacuation, Anderson said.

CBC News is awaiting further details from Alberta Health Services on the condition of the tenants who were taken to hospital.

'Total evacuation'

Anderson said the fire spread quickly through the upper levels of the four-storey building, leaving some residents struggling to escape.

"A number of people self-evacuated but fire crews did have to help get some people out," Anderson said in an interview Thursday.

"There were reports of people being stranded on patios and looking for help."

Nine fire crews were dispatched to the scene Wednesday night and by 9:40 p.m. the fire was extinguished.

The building, however, remains evacuated and it's unclear when residents will be able to return.

Structural damage to the building was significant, Anderson said.

"The top three floors are very badly damaged, the roof is badly damaged and there is a total evacuation of people there," Anderson said.

"The top three floors are kind of completely charred and just a mess."

Anderson said city officials helped at least 14 tenants find temporary accommodations in nearby hotels.

As of Thursday morning, firefighters remained at the scene, assessing the damage and extinguishing hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.