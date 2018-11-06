Seeing pink? That's salt on the roads, Edmonton supervisor says

Crews out in full force on Edmonton streets over the past few days are using a variety of methods to clear snow and ice, including salt and a controversial anti-icing agent, calcium chloride.

Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, said the city continues to use a blend of salt and calcium chloride in a pilot project that started last winter, but crews still rely on traditional snow clearing tools to "achieve bare pavement."

"We're just using whatever tool in our toolbelt gets us back down to pure pavement the fastest," he said.

Motorists have reported a pink residue left on the streets after snow clearing. It's the result of potash — a byproduct from salt mining, Grant said.

Besides plows and sand, traditionally used in Edmonton, the city now has rock salt, or sodium chloride, in its toolkit to use on some of the city's 11,000-kilometres of roads.

Andrew Grant, field operations supervisor, said the city is using anti-icing agents and traditional ploughing to clear the roads. (CBC) "We're using sodium chloride or calcium chloride. Calcium chloride is only used on a piloted area, so we still have a lot of city to cover."

The pilot project using calcium chloride covered 2,840 kilometres last winter, and will include another 295 kilometres of roadway if council approves the $4.1 million request to extend the pilot into next year.

In a divided vote in October, council gave a preliminary thumbs up to continue with the pilot, despite complaints that the blend is likely causing vehicles to rust.

Coun. Mike Nickel was one of six councillors who voted against extending the pilot project.

Nickel expects a report back showing the use of salt and calcium chloride corrodes metal.

"I don't think this debate is going away anytime soon," he said Monday.

"My prediction is this will be back in front of us when they see the real rust data that comes forward on the infrastructure and our vehicles."

Coun. Jon Dziadyk also voted against extending the pilot project using calcium chloride.

"What we're hearing anecdotally — a lot of Edmontonians, their cars are rusting, their garage floors show signs of corrosion," he said. "That's what made me uncomfortable."

Dziadyk hopes to hear solutions that don't necessarily include all sodium or calcium chloride.

Council will be asked to approve $4.1 million for the pilot during the upcoming debate on the 2019-2022 operating budget.