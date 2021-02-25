Dog found dead in Edmonton alley leads to animal abuse investigation, police say

A dead dog found frozen in an alley in southeast Edmonton was emaciated and showed signs of neglect, leading police to open an animal abuse investigation as they seek more information.

Someone found a plastic tote bin with a dead dog inside in an alley in the Meadows area at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Edmonton Police Service said Thursday in a news release.

Edmonton Animal Care and Control responded initially, then turned the investigation over to police.

A veterinary necropsy found the dog showed signs of neglect, and investigators now want to know who owned the animal and who left it in the alley.

The dog is described as a female, medium-sized, brown-and-black brindle, mix-breed dog that was extremely underweight. The dog had a tan-coloured "T"-shaped marking on her chest and was wearing an old, worn red collar with no identification or microchip.

The dog's body was found in a grey Sterilite plastic tote bin with a blue lid.

Police are looking for anyone with information about the owner of the dog or how it came to be placed in the alley.