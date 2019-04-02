Walking the line: Edmonton AM takes virtual road trip to Lloydminster

With COVID-19 keeping everyone close to home, Edmonton AM is hitting the highway with virtual road trips.

Every Friday, the CBC Edmonton morning show is heading to a new Alberta destination, making some interesting pit stops along the way.

With the pandemic cancelling spring travel plans, these soundscapes are as close as we can bring you to actually being on the road.

So just close your eyes and let us take the wheel.

This week, Mark Connolly and Tara McCarthy decided to walk the line between Alberta and Saskatchewan with a visit to Lloydminster, a city with the unusual geographic distinction of straddling the provincial border.

Our first stop, we went to visit the bison of course. We didn't have to veer too far off course to check out these majestic beasts at Elk Island National Park.

And we arrived at the perfect time to catch a glimpse of some baby bison, also known as little reds.

Rachel McLaughlin, a communications officer for the park, said the calves — along with flocks of returning shore birds — are a sure sign of spring in the park.

Pack your bags and join us on a roadtrip to... Lloydminster! We’re stopping at a national park just outside of Edmonton where you can see some pretty impressive creatures. 6:37

When heading east of Edmonton, we would be remiss if we didn't stop at one of Alberta's most beloved and bizarre monuments, Mundare's sausage statue.

This province has a particular love for giant things. We have an egg, a perogy, a softball, a beaver, even a bee, but the sausage is special.

This 42-foot-tall statue, weighing in at 12,000 pounds, is a tribute to Stawnichy's Meat Processing, a family-run sausage factory which has been operating for decades.

We pulled off Highway 16 and met with Mundare's Mayor Mike Saric to take a look. He said not everyone appreciates the fibreglass meat monument but we think beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

There's more to Mundare than a giant sausage. For our second Edmonton AM road trip stop, I'll talk to the town's mayor about it's many charms. And of course, also ask why they have a giant sausage monument. 5:50

A couple kilometres down the highway, we swung into Vegreville. We couldn't resist a visit with Jagger Glowatsky, the owner of Young Farts RV Parts and, as always, he had some stories to tell.

He's famous in town for transforming his 5,000-square-foot warehouse into a massive, scream-inducing haunted house every October.

He's also been known to stage unusually punishing contests for his road-trip loving customers.

During one such contest, 70 people kept their hands on a Jayco trailer for as long as they could, to win it. The strong-bladdered winner lasted 44.5 hours without a washroom break.

Yikes.

We're zooming along Highway 16. Next we check in with some guys in the RV business. 5:26

Driving is hard work and the Mundare sausage really got us thinking about food.

We started to get a little peckish and decided to quell our hunger with cheese, taking a slight detour to visit the Old School Cheesery south of Vermilion.

Valerie Roberts, co-owner and head cheesemaker, greeted us inside her shop.

As you might guess, she is really passionate about cheese. Especially the kind that squeaks.

You know what goes well with Mundare sausage? Cheese! We’re heading to Vermilion and making a stop at their local cheesery. 7:57

After travelling more than 250 (virtual) kilometres, we're arrived at the final stop on our virtual road trip.

After passing through the large red border markers that traverse Lloydminster, and checking out the city's oversized sundial, we decide it was time for some caffeine.

We grab a cup of joe from Trayci Lepp. We found her grinding and steaming behind the latte machines at Timber Cafe, just a few kilometres inside the Alberta border.

Our final stop on this week's vitural road trip as we walk the line between two provinces. 6:34

