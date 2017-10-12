Sounds like adventure: Edmonton AM takes virtual radio road trip to Jasper

Road trip season is in limbo.

Campgrounds and hotels are empty. Outsiders aren't welcome at mountain parks. Roads normally crammed with Friday afternoon commuters keen to escape the city are quiet.

The sun is shining and the snow has melted but weekend warriors have been told to stay put.

With lockdown orders keeping everyone close to home, Edmonton AM decided to take virtual radio road trips.

Every Friday, the CBC Edmonton morning show will take an audio adventure to a new Alberta destination and make some interesting pit stops along the way.

These soundscapes are as close we can bring you to actually being on the road. Who is calling shotgun?

In our first edition of the series, Mark Connolly and Tara McCarthy turned up the volume on their favourite oldies playlist, kicked the sputtering engine of their imaginary camper van into gear and headed for Jasper National Park.

We pull off Highway 16 to fuel up on some essentials including cheeseburgers and shakes from Jack's Drive-in. (Jack's Drive-in/Facebook)

The first stop was Spruce Grove. We needed to fuel up on some essentials, namely cheap gas and the famously delicious cheeseburgers and shakes from the iconic Jack's Drive-in.

The roadside eatery is like a step back in time. The 1950s-style diner serves its patties hot and fast so you can get back on the road in no time.

Owner, Mandy Kenworthy says the diner has been serving hungry travellers for more than 50 years.

We’re packing our figurative bags and heading to Jasper.. Our first pitstop...burgers! I mean, Jack’s Drive-In. 5:11

Next stop in our virtual road trip was Edson, the home of Eddie the Squirrel and so much more.

We pulled off Highway 16 and stretched our legs with a tour of the town with Shari McDowell, manager of the Galloway Station Museum and Travel Centre in Edson.

Next stop in our Edmonton AM virtual road trip- Edson. Home of Eddie the Squirrel and so much more. 5:54

We took a pit stop at Folding Mountain Brewing in Hinton, where owner Aric Johnson served us a cold one from behind the bar.

Don't worry, we were off the clock and had a designated driver.

We’ve had breakfast...but after clocking 300 kilometres on our audio road trip, we'll check in on the Folding Mountain Brewing folks to see how they’re doing in Hinton. 4:12

What's that delicious smell? The aroma of freshly baked sweets greeted us as we entered Jasper townsite.

And what kind of road trip would it be if we didn't stop at the Bear's Paw bakery for a well-earned treat?

Owner Kimberley Stark was waiting with our order of sweet cake and strong cappuccino.

A roadtrip to Jasper wouldn't be complete without stopping at the Bear’s Paw Bakery in town. We’ll enjoy a baked good remotely. 4:55

After travelling more than 360 (virtual) kilometres, we're finally enjoying the mountain views of Jasper National Park.

We want to hit the trails but must beware of bears because they've finally come out of hibernation.

Steve Young, a spokesperson for the park, says the hungry animals are a sure sign of spring in the Alberta Rockies.

And for our final stop on our road trip this morning...Jasper National Park! 5:02

It must be spring. The bears of Jasper have awoken from their winter slumber and they're hungry. (Rick Price Photography)

Which Alberta destination should Edmonton AM explore next? Share your favourite weekend hot spots and roadside pit stops in the comment section below.