CBC Edmonton radio doc on origin of NHL goal horn celebration wins RTDNA award

A story of how goal horns became the go-to celebration for success in the NHL earned CBC Edmonton an award at the annual Radio, Television and Digital News Association prairie regional awards dinner Saturday night in Saskatoon.

A Winning Sound, produced by Edmonton AM's Clare Bonnyman, explores the source of the NHL's 31 goal horns and the folklore behind some of the more iconic.

The story earned recognition in the Sports - Feature Reporting category.

"I'm very honoured to have been nominated alongside other great pieces that take a closer look into the stories of sports," Bonnyman said.

"If the newsroom voted who was most likely to be nominated for a sports story, I doubt I'd make the long list.

"But then I suppose this is what happens when you work with Mark Connolly every morning."

A win for Edmonton! The Sports Feature Reporting Award for Radio. Congratulations to the <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmAMCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmAMCBC</a> team! 🎉🎉🎉 <a href="https://t.co/j4LWgRi11O">pic.twitter.com/j4LWgRi11O</a> —@EdmAMCBC

Bonnyman's passion for telling stories that matter to the community make her a key part of the CBC Edmonton newsroom, said Stephanie Coombs, director of journalism and programming.

"It's always so exciting to see a young journalist like Clare recognized for approaching journalism in new and innovative ways."

A Winning Sound will now be entered into the national awards which will be presented in Toronto on May 11.

CBC Edmonton was nominated in seven other categories, including two more in the Sports - Feature Reporting.

I Can Tackle Just as Hard, by CBC reporter Julia Lipscombe, showcases Reid Maxwell, an 11 year old in St. Albert whose passion for junior peewee football hides that he plays on a prosthetic leg.

Pompoms to Powerhouse, by video producers Rick Bremness and Rob Muldaner, chronicles Dianne Greenough's career from high-school phys-ed teacher to a 23-year reign as head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos Cheer Team, where she redefined the sport by introducing acrobatics and male team members.

Edmonton AM's Grey Cup Special was nominated in the News - Live Special Events category. The show captured the anticipation and celebration of Grey Cup weekend, broadcasting live from the sold-out Spirit of Edmonton breakfast at the Shaw Conference Centre.

Unassisted Death, by CBC investigative reporter Jennie Russell, tells the reveals the devastating human cost of the medical-assistance-in-dying policy of Alberta's Catholic health provider, Covenant Health, which prohibited patients from signing their MAID request forms, or undergo eligibility assessments on its property.

It was nominated for the Dan McArthur Award for investigative reporting.

The story has also been nominated for the Canadian Association of Journalists award for human rights reporting, which will be announced on May 4.

CBC Edmonton reporter Andrea Huncar was nominated at the RTDNAs for the Adrienne Clarkson Award in diversity reporting for a series of stories about the Nyala Lounge, a shisha bar frequented by people of various African heritages and closely scrutinized by Edmonton police.

Quirky Work, a series of video stories showcasing careers such as bison wrangling, scientific glass blower, climbing wall instructor, double-decker bus driver and water sniffer, earned a nomination in the

The series, produced by Our Edmonton's crew of Rick Bremness, Sam Martin and Adrienne Lamb, was nominated for the Trina McQueen Award for TV News Information Program.

Finally, a story by CBC Edmonton reporter Emily Redell-Watson marking 50 years of Candy Cane Lane was nominated for the Dick Smyth Award for Excellence in Sound.

"Our eight nominations are a testament to the breadth and strength of the journalism we practise at CBC Edmonton every day in radio, television and digital," Coombs said.