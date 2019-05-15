Rain can't stop this parade: Edmonton AM hits the streets

On a particularly rainy spring morning in Edmonton, there was nothing to do but dance, and make a little radio in the rain.

Mark Connolly, Tara McCarthy and the rest of the Edmonton AM crew laced up their walking shoes on Wednesday for a special edition of the morning show.

The CBC show broadcast live from the streets of Edmonton all morning.

With umbrella-hats well-secured and gumboots on, the crew snaked its way across downtown.

The early morning tour took them from the lobby of the Hotel Macdonald and the river valley funicular to the heights of Stantec Tower and the pyramids of city hall.

Relying on a few pull carts full of radio gear and a generous supply of tarps and garbage bags, there was no way a little inclement weather was going to stop this parade.

Feel the boogie! Our technical crew and their trusty equipment cart.

On a wet morning, not much else to do but sing - and dance! - in the rain, as @EdmAMCBC is live all morning walking through downtown #yeg for #markonthemove. @MarkConnollyCBC and @CBCradiotara are looking forward to a coffee break!

Nothing to do but dance in the rain.

Just a little bit of mist....we're on the move. Next stop, Rogers Place!