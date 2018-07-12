Is it time to hang up on voicemail? Edmontonians phone in their feedback

If video killed the radio star, the text message may be murdering voicemail.

Not so long ago, if you had something to say, you had to pick up the phone. And if your intended target for conversation failed to pick up, the only way to make contact was to leave a message on their machine.

The other day I tweeted about a friend leaving me an adorable, singing voicemail. That got us talking on <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmAMCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmAMCBC</a> about if voicemail is still a thing? Do you love it? Or hate checking it and would rather a text? Let us know... or better yet, leave us a voicemail at 780-468-7462. <a href="https://t.co/MDtIU2WXZu">pic.twitter.com/MDtIU2WXZu</a> —@CBCradiotara

With voicemail going the way of the fax machine, Edmonton AM asked listeners to give us a call, leave us a message and knock some cobwebs off CBC Edmonton's voicemail system.

Remember those tiny little cassette tapes? Let's just say we almost ran out of room.

It seems plenty of people are still hung up on voicemail.

Have a listen to some of the most interesting messages we received. Edmonton AM producer Clare Bonnyman stitched them together for us.

We find out how people feel about voicemail... by asking them to send us voicemail! 3:08

As many nostalgic listeners recalled, a complex set of customs surrounded the practice of voicemail.

Answering machine greetings were carefully crafted — painstakingly recorded to feature cool background music or maybe a cameo from the family dog.

And the messages left on those tiny rolling tapes, sometimes rambling or regrettable, were often agonized over after the dial tone beeped.

Now, it seems, messages are rarely left — and if they are, they're rarely checked.

<a href="https://twitter.com/EdmAMCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmAMCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkConnollyCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkConnollyCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCradiotara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCradiotara</a> This message we got about 9 years ago, when we still had a land line/voicemail. Found old phone while packing to move. Laughed so hard when we got this. No idea who left it. All it says is "you want some hot water...... ok." No idea. <a href="https://t.co/Sz6Cfs5Lpk">pic.twitter.com/Sz6Cfs5Lpk</a> —@t_wooly

Some grasped the rules of engagement better than others," said listener Stefan Shewchuk.

"My dad starts all of his voicemails, 'Hey Stef, it's Dad.' As if I won't know it's him.

"It's the best."

I never check it anymore. Haven’t for 3+ years. Really needs to officially be put out of its misery. —@newmusicmichael

As Edmonton AM Allan Miller recalled, voicemail exchanges were also a source of confusion.

His mother once left him a message questioning the female voice on his phone greeting.

"She actually thought the automated voice belonged to a woman who secretly was living with me," Miller wrote.

"I did eventually convince her the voice was computer-generated and I was not living with a woman. So funny though."

Text me…unless you’re my grandma-then I’d love to hear your voice on my voicemail!! ❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/96andstillgoingstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#96andstillgoingstrong</a> —@Macgyyver

And while voicemail isn't what it used to be, some still love to hear their messages, instead of reading them.

Listener Carmen Los said she still relies on the messages to stay connected to her loved ones, past and present.

"My mom is elderly and we worry that if she were in distress we wouldn't know, so now every morning at 8:30 a.m., while we are on our way to school, we get a voicemail from her," Los wrote. "She wishes us a good day, often leaves us her weather report and tells us she loves us.

"I still have a cassette tape with the voice of my grandma on it. Priceless."

I love voicemails even though I’m guilty of not listening to them for several days...what I HATE is calling someone and listening to a robot recite their number rather than hearing a personalized greeting! —@randallion780

What I love is when my sister sends a voicemail and it goes to text and I can still hear the tone in her voice when I read the text. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/joanne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#joanne</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/it?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#it</a>’syoursister —@naziwanorth

Do you think it's time to hang up on the voicemail or will the medium live on? Let us know in the comments section — or, if you must, you could always leave us a voicemail at 780 468-7462.