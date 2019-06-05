Edmonton couple charged with child endangerment in drug bust

An Edmonton couple has been charged with child endangerment after nearly three kilograms of cocaine and two loaded handguns were seized from two west Edmonton homes earlier this month.

One of the properties searched by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams on May 23 was home to two young children, the law enforcement agency said in a news release Wednesday.

Evidence suggested the children were present during drug transactions, ALERT said.

The parents — a 38-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman — were charged under Alberta's Drug-Endangered Children Act. They also face a series of drug- and firearm-related offences.

A third suspect, a 23-year-old woman, has also been charged.

ALERT is not providing the names of the accused in order to protect the identities of the children.

The total value of the drugs seized is estimated at $300,000. The seizure included:

2.73 kilograms of cocaine

211 grams of crack cocaine

571 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

a stolen Kel-Tec handgun

a restricted Kimber handgun

ALERT also seized more than $200,000 worth of property including three luxury vehicles a motorcycle, a pontoon boat, and $3,000. The property is believed to have been purchased with drug proceeds.