Former group home worker sentenced to 12 years for child exploitation offences

A former group home worker has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to several sexual offences against two children, including one who was in his care in 2018.

Samer Temraz pleaded guilty in ​​​​​​Alberta Court of Queen's Bench court via video to making child pornography, distributing child pornography, sexual interference and unlawfully touching a minor against an 11-year-old youth between July and November 2018.

Temraz, 41, also pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, making child pornography and distributing child pornography of a youth under the age of 16 in 2008-2009.

The Crown prosecutor and defence presented a joint submission to Justice John Little, who agreed to the 12-year sentence, minus 25 months for time already served.

In her closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Johal Parm called Temraz's offences depraved and calculating.

"This is one of the most abhorrent cases of child sexual exploitation," Parm said, noting Temraz had made 144 videos involving the first victim over a two-month span.

"This was not one lapse of judgment, this was repeated, abhorrent conduct," she said.

Parm paused in emotion at one point.

"I struggle with words."

In total, authorities uncovered 1,400 videos and 500 images, including some of bondage with young infants.

Court heard three victim impact statements, including the mother of the 11-year-old victim, whom the courts referred to by the initials S.A.

"You took our trust and ruined it," she said, as she read out her victim impact statement.

She read a few lines, yelled an expletive and stormed out of the courtroom.

A social worker who counselled S.A. read the two other victim impacts statements, describing Temraz's actions as "disgusting, filthy abuse of power of authority."

The social worker pointed out that the group home was supposed to be a safe place for the youth to heal from a previous situation of abuse.

"You betrayed his trust and took advantage of him in the most hideous way," the social worker said.

Temraz has been in custody since he was arrested in Dec. 2018.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) began investigating after the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre reported a suspect accessing child pornography.

