Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton region, parts of central Alberta

Edmontonians may face a slippery commute home Friday afternoon, as a freezing rain warning has been issued for the region.

Other parts of central Alberta may also see freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.

"Freezing rain will continue over the region before ending this evening," the warning says. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

As of 4:30 p.m., the following areas have freezing rain warnings in effect:

City of Edmonton-St. Albert-Sherwood Park

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake

Hanna-Coronation-Oyen

Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Tofield

Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost

The warnings do not say how much rain may fall.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for parts of central Alberta; snowfall warnings for parts of northern Alberta; and a wind warning in southwestern Alberta. (Environment Canada)

Snowfall warning for northern Alberta

Some parts of northern Alberta could see up to 40 cm of snow fall Friday night through Saturday.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the following areas as of 4:30 p.m.:

High Level-Rainbow Lake-Fort Vermilion-Mackenzie Highway

Peace River-Fairview-High Prairie-Manning

Slave Lake

Wabasca-Peerless Lake-Gift Lake-Cadotte Lake

Anywhere from 20 cm to 40 cm of snow is in the forecast, with most of the snowfall expected around Rainbow Lake, Peace River and Red Earth, the warning said.

The heavy snow is expected to continue Friday night and end some time Saturday.

Meanwhile, there's a wind warning in effect for the Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park area in southwestern Alberta.

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h are expected to keep blowing until some time overnight, the warning said.