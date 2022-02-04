Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton region, parts of central Alberta
Snowfall warnings in effect for parts of northern Alberta, wind warning for southwestern Alberta
Edmontonians may face a slippery commute home Friday afternoon, as a freezing rain warning has been issued for the region.
Other parts of central Alberta may also see freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.
"Freezing rain will continue over the region before ending this evening," the warning says. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."
As of 4:30 p.m., the following areas have freezing rain warnings in effect:
- City of Edmonton-St. Albert-Sherwood Park
- Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake
- Hanna-Coronation-Oyen
- Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Tofield
- Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost
The warnings do not say how much rain may fall.
Snowfall warning for northern Alberta
Some parts of northern Alberta could see up to 40 cm of snow fall Friday night through Saturday.
A snowfall warning is in effect for the following areas as of 4:30 p.m.:
- High Level-Rainbow Lake-Fort Vermilion-Mackenzie Highway
- Peace River-Fairview-High Prairie-Manning
- Slave Lake
- Wabasca-Peerless Lake-Gift Lake-Cadotte Lake
Anywhere from 20 cm to 40 cm of snow is in the forecast, with most of the snowfall expected around Rainbow Lake, Peace River and Red Earth, the warning said.
The heavy snow is expected to continue Friday night and end some time Saturday.
Meanwhile, there's a wind warning in effect for the Crowsnest Pass-Pincher Creek-Waterton Lakes National Park area in southwestern Alberta.
Wind gusts up to 100 km/h are expected to keep blowing until some time overnight, the warning said.